Cole, meanwhile, talked up the overall quality of the episode.

“I’ll go for ‘Absolutely Incredibly Sensational’,” he told Radio Times.

“It’s a real team effort, showcasing the whole ensemble. I think people are really going to enjoy it.”

“It is an appropriate finale – it's really big, explosive, it's what you would expect from a season finale,” Gill continued.

“It’s a bit of a 360 – concludes lots of stuff, ties things up. You see relationships and all the things that have been running through the previous episodes come to fruition.”

“A lot of baggage gets unloaded, if that makes sense,” Cole added.

“Everyone has a lot to showcase and deliver, and experience. I think it's going to be absolutely fantastic.”

OK, that was a few more than three words each – but at this stage, we’ll take all the hints we can get about The Battle of Ranskoor Av Kolos (including any hints about how to spell it on the first try).

Just a few days until we find out exactly what this pair are hinting at…

You can read Radio Times’ interview with Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill in the new edition of the Radio Times, on sale now

Doctor Who concludes on BBC1 on Sunday