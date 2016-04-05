Doctor Who spin-off star Greg Austin is VERY excited about his new role in Class
The Mr Selfridge actor took to his YouTube channel to discuss his part in Patrick Ness’s Class
After all the announcements about Doctor Who spin-off Class yesterday (including the cast and some of its premise), we thought no-one could be more excited than us about the upcoming series – but we hadn’t taken newly announced star Greg Austin into account.
In fact, Austin – who will appear alongside cast mates Vivian Oparah, Sophie Hopkins, Fady Elsayed and Mr Selfridge co-star Katherine Kelly – was so pumped about the whole thing that he posted a video to his YouTube gaming channel all about his big new role, recounting the day he was given the part and how difficult the secret has been to keep.
You can watch Austin fanboy out above (also a handy way to see what he’s like if you’ve never seen Mr Selfridge). Basically the whole thing is very sweet, even if we are a little jealous about all the time he’s spent on the Doctor Who set. Clearly, Class will have some class.
Class will come to BBC3 this autumn