After all the announcements about Doctor Who spin-off Class yesterday (including the cast and some of its premise), we thought no-one could be more excited than us about the upcoming series – but we hadn’t taken newly announced star Greg Austin into account.

Advertisement

In fact, Austin – who will appear alongside cast mates Vivian Oparah, Sophie Hopkins, Fady Elsayed and Mr Selfridge co-star Katherine Kelly – was so pumped about the whole thing that he posted a video to his YouTube gaming channel all about his big new role, recounting the day he was given the part and how difficult the secret has been to keep.