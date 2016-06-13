We were keeping that secret, but today that secret doesn't seem very important. #lovewins — Patrick Ness (@Patrick_Ness) June 13, 2016

The show follows in the footsteps of Torchwood, which also featured an LGBT lead – John Barrowman's Jack Harkness and Gareth David-Lloyd's Ianto Jones went on to become one of Doctor Who's most beloved pairings.

It's not clear if the new character will be played by Greg Austin, Fady Elsayed or another lead cast member.

Advertisement

Ness had previously been tweeting from a vigil held outside the Welsh Assembly in memory of the 50 people who lost their lives and those who were injured in an horrific mass shooting at an LGBT bar in Orlando over the weekend.