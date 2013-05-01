It’s the issue that just won’t regenerate: should the next Doctor be a Time Lady? Sherlock star Lara Pulver seems to think so.

Rumours started by The Daily Express last year suggested that Matt Smith would transform into a woman for the 50th anniversary this November, with Pulver favourite to take the role. Whilst you should take such speculation with a cosmos of salt, the actor has expressed interest, telling The Independent: “I would definitely talk to Steven [Moffat] about it. A female Doctor Who… who knows?”

In Doctor Who lore, it’s entirely possible for the gender switch, with Neil Gaiman’s The Doctor’s Wife cheekily hinting on screen last year of a male Time Lord that changed sex during regeneration. But would such a switch suit the show, and would you have Pulver down for the role?

Let us know by voting below...

