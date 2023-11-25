Love Doctor Who? Listen to our podcast interview about Doctor Who games!

He returns in the first 60th anniversary special, The Star Beast. Here's everything you need to know about him.

Who is Shaun Temple in Doctor Who?

Taxi driver Shaun is Donna's husband, with the pair of them getting married in The End of Time Part 2.

He's unaware of Donna's adventures with the Doctor but, at the end of the specials, after Donna's memories are wiped, the Time Lord gifts the family a winning lottery ticket.

David Tennant, Karl Collins and Catherine Tate in Doctor Who: The Star Beast BBC

Shaun is also the father of Rose Noble, Donna's daughter, played by Yasmin Finney. They'll return alongside Jacqueline King (Sylvia Noble) in the first special, with the late Bernard Cribbins, who played Donna's grandfather Wilfred Mott, also expected to appear at some point in the specials.

As for what role Shaun's set to play over the course of the specials, only time will tell – but we're sure he's got a lot coming his way.

Who is Shaun Temple actor Karl Collins?

Shaun Temple (Karl Collins) in Doctor Who BBC Studios 2023/Sally Mais

Karl Collins, who plays Shaun, is known for various roles across British TV, appearing in The Bill, Casualty, Holby City, and 55 Degrees North.

In 2011, he appeared in the Black Mirror episode The Entire History of You and, from 2015 to 2019, he played Louis Loveday in Hollyoaks.

He first appeared in Doctor Who in 2009 and will be returning very soon!

