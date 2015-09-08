“Where is the Doctor? When the skies of Earth are frozen by a mysterious alien force, Clara needs her friend. But where is the Doctor, and what is he hiding from? As past deeds come back to haunt him, old enemies will come face-to-face, and for the Doctor and Clara survival seems impossible…"

...and now, with the episode two description, we know for sure who that 'old enemy' is...

"Trapped and alone in a terrifying Dalek city, the Doctor is at the heart of an evil Empire; no sonic, no Tardis, nobody to help. With his greatest temptation before him, can the Doctor resist? And will there be mercy?"

More like this

A 'terrifying Dalek city', eh? Well, what planet might that be located on, we wonder...?

Wherever it is, it sounds like the Doctor has his work cut out for him. Why is he alone? What's happened to Clara and Missy? Where's the Tardis? Has his sonic screwdriver been destroyed? And just what is the Doctor's greatest temptation? Could this mean a Genesis of the Daleks-style ethical dilemma, where he's given a choice to destroy the Daleks?

And where does this Witch's Familiar fit in, anyway?

Advertisement

Doctor Who series nine returns to BBC1 on 19th September, while The Witch's Familiar airs the following week on 26th September