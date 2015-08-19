Doctor Who series 9 countdown
The return of the Doctor is fast approaching, so join us in our month-long celebration of all things Time Lord, counting down the days with number-based features from 31 to 1...
It’s mere weeks until series nine of Doctor Who bursts onto BBC1 on 19th September, and we here at RadioTimes.com are counting the days – quite literally...
From 31 to 0, we'll be treating you to a daily dose of number-based Doctor Who features, full of fun facts, personal reflections, adventures past and previously unseen interviews with special guests.
22 Doctor Who quotes to live your life by
23 November 1963: The first ever episode of Doctor Who
What did Radio Times think of the first ever episode of Doctor Who?
24 times the Doctor was kissed
The 25 best fan-made Doctor Who videos
Matt Smith's age when he filmed his first episode of Doctor Who
Co-star Iain Glen shares his memories...
27 planets stolen by Davros and the Daleks
The Impossible Plan: Can I really watch four series of Doctor Who in 28 days?
Artist: Jacob Howard
30 things you (probably) never knew about Doctor Who