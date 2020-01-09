Episode four is called Nikola Tesla's Night of Terror and has the following synopsis attached:

"The time: the earliest years of the 20th century. The place: New York City. Inventor Nikola Tesla is at war with his rival Thomas Edison. However, there’s an even greater threat in their midst…"

Episode five sees the return of the show's resident alien police force, titled Fugitive of the Judoon:

"Stomping their way into present-day Gloucester, the Judoon are on the hunt for someone on the run. Who is this fugitive? And why are these alien mercenaries after them?"

Finally, episode six is titled Praxeus and comes with another cryptic tease of what we can expect:

"The Doctor and her friends split up to investigate multiple mysteries across planet Earth. What they find will threaten all of humanity…"

The third episode of series twelve, Orphan 55, airs this Sunday and fans can get a sneak peek at what it has in store courtesy of the official Doctor Who YouTube channel:

Doctor Who continues on BBC One at 7.10pm on Sunday 12th January