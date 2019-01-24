It’s not the first time the crew have headed over to South Africa to film, with the country doubling up as America’s Deep South in the show’s popular ‘Rosa’ episode, which saw the team visit the historic moment Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on the bus.

While details for the 12th series of the BBC sci-fi drama are still fairly scarce, Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall has hinted at the return of more classic monsters from the Whoniverse after the New Year’s Day episode, Resolution, featured a particularly infuriated Dalek.

“Knowing that we would have no old monsters in the series was really a build-up for the special, so that when the Dalek appears… it’s hopefully exciting. It feels rare, and fresh, and thrilling,” he said at a screening of the festive special.

“Did you like it that we brought back the Dalek in that one? Well, maybe we’ll do some more then… I’ll have a think.”

But Doctor Who fans are set for a long wait for the twelfth series, with the show not set to be on screens until 2020.

And Whittaker isn’t looking to regenerate any time soon, previously expressing her excitement at getting back to the Tardis.

“It's such an incredible role. It's been an extraordinary journey so far and I'm not quite ready to hand it over yet,” she explained last year.

Elsewhere, in Doctor Who news, The Chase presenter Walsh has been getting his Chasers to help him understand the show’s often intricate storylines.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the NTAs, Chaser Jenny Ryan said, “He’s still getting me to explain plots to him.”

“I had to explain to him the TARDIS was like my fridge, basically. Bigger on the inside,” Mark Labbett joked.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 in 2020