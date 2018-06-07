“I just have no answers,” wrote Barrowman, who had previously responded to the rumours with a slightly more ambiguous tweet.

“I get asked the question all the time and the Whovian fans know my answer: I don’t know, it’s not up to me.

“But if asked I would do it at the drop of a hat cause we all love Captain Jack,” he added.

More like this

So even while this isn’t an out-and-out denial, it’s looking less likely that we’ll be seeing the Doctor and Captain Jack reunite for new adventures this autumn. Fingers crossed he might still return to the series one day, though!

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this autumn