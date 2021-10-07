Doctor Who season 17 will be the next Tom Baker outing on Blu-ray

Tom Baker’s penultimate outing as the Fourth Doctor will be the next Doctor Who season to get the Blu-ray treatment.

Doctor Who: The Collection – Season 17 will be the next release in the range, presenting newly remastered versions of five stories originally aired in 1979 and 1980: Destiny of The Daleks, City of Death, The Creature From The Pit, Nightmare of Eden, and The Horns of Nimon.

A planned sixth story in the season, Shada, was never completed due to strike action at the BBC, but a completed version was produced in 2017 – with new vocal work featuring the original cast and animation replacing the missing visuals – and this will also be included in the new Blu-ray set.

The season, which employed The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy author Douglas Adams as script editor, sees Baker’s Doctor partnered with Romana (Lalla Ward) in one of the show’s most popular pairings.

You can pre-order the set now from Amazon, which currently gives a release date of 13th December 2021 (though as Doctor Who fans know, these things are often subject to change!).

The new Blu-ray box-set will also include new special features, including: new audio commentaries (with Tom Baker on episodes of Destiny of The Daleks and City Of Death, and Lalla Ward and Catherine Schell on City Of Death), a Making-Of documentary for Destiny of The Daleks and new featurette for The Creature From The Pit, interviews with Tom Baker, Lalla Ward and Nightmare of Eden writer Bob Baker, a tribute to Douglas Adams, footage from a 1997 Doctor who convention featuring Tom Baker, photo galleries and other archive material.

The popular Gogglebox-esque feature Behind the Sofa will also return, with Doctor Who stars including Colin Baker, Katy Manning, Matthew Waterhouse, and Nicola Bryant all sitting down to watch classic episodes.

There will also be the option to watch Nightmare of Eden with updated special effects, an early extended cut of The Creatures From The Pit – Part Three, and 5.1 surround sound mixes on Destiny of the Daleks and Shada, while bonus features previously available on DVD will also be included.

You can watch a special teaser for the new boxset below, featuring the reemergence of one of the Doctor’s greatest foes…

Pre-order Doctor Who: The Collection – Season 17 now from Amazon. Doctor Who will return to BBC One later this year.