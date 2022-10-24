After Yaz (Mandip Gill) says her final farewell to the Thirteenth Doctor, she attends a support group for former companions – which includes recent cast members such as Bradley Walsh's Graham and John Bishop's Dan alongside several familiar faces from further back .

Sunday night's Doctor Who special The Power of the Doctor contained all sorts of nods to the show's near 60-year history – and some fans reckon they've spotted another tribute hidden in a scene towards the end of the episode.

Dan, Yaz, Ace (Sophie Aldred), Tegan (Janet Fielding) and Kate Stewart (Jemma Redgrave) were all present at the meeting, while there were also surprise returns for Melanie Bush (Bonnie Langford), Jo Jones (Katy Manning) and Ian Chesterton (William Russell).

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

And fans were quick to notice that one chair had been left vacant – with many reading this as a tribute to beloved character Sarah Jane Smith, who was famously played by the late Elisabeth Sladen in both the classic and modern eras of the show.

"A chair left empty for Sarah Jane," one fan wrote on Twitter, while another added: "don't mind me just thinking about how the empty seat would've been for Sarah Jane if she was still here..." alongside a crying face emoji.

"They saved a seat for Sarah Jane, and I’m a crying mess !!!" a third fan wrote, with a fourth viewer commenting: "I thought the empty chair was for Sarah Jane, as it was next to Jo and she was the last person in this room to see Sarah alive."

More like this

Meanwhile, some other fans mused that rather than being a specific reference to Sarah Jane, the chair was actually intended to symbolise all of the companions who are no longer with us – including Ben Jackson (Michael Craze), Barbara Wright (Jacqueline Hill) and Victoria Waterfield (Deborah Watling).

"My brain screams at me that it’s for all of those we’ve lost," wrote one fan. "For Sarah Jane, for Ben, for Barbara, for Debbie. For the ones who we miss."

Read more about Doctor Who:

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. or more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.