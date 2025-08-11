Doctor Who boss doesn't think the show will be considered one of his "greatest hits"
Russell T Davies might have brought back Doctor Who from the dead, reviving it to once again be one of the best-loved shows on British TV, but he doesn't think the sci-fi will be considered among his "greatest hits".
The writer, who has also penned powerful series including Years and Years, Queer as Folk and It's a Sin, thinks his other offerings - including his upcoming Channel 4 drama Tip Toe - will be the ones he's remembered for.
Speaking to the Big Issue, Davies described Tip Toe as "radical", "savage" and "hilarious".
"It is the strongest thing I’ve written – I do believe Queer as Folk, Cucumber, It’s a Sin and Tip Toe are the ones that will be on my gravestone," he explained.
The writer added: "If you can bring back Doctor Who, be showrunner twice, and then it doesn’t make your greatest hits – that’s some going.
"I love Doctor Who, but I don’t own it. It’s not mine. So in the end, my heart will always be with the things that I own."
Davies brought back Doctor Who in 2005, casting Christopher Eccleston as the Ninth Doctor and Billie Piper as companion Rose Tyler.
He saw it through its early revival years, before stepping down as showrunner with Steven Moffat taking over.
However, in 2023, ahead of the show's 60th anniversary, Davies made a surprise return as showrunner, helming the 60th anniversary specials (starring David Tennant and Catherine Tate) and the following two seasons with Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor.
With Gatwa bowing out as the Fifteenth Doctor in the most recent episode, The Reality War, the future of the show has been left uncertain, with fans waiting to hear if Disney is set to recommission more seasons.
Davies has insisted various times that he doesn't know what's happening with the series just yet, so, when asked by the Big Issue what's going on, this time he just had a one-word answer: "Behave!"
Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
