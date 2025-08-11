Speaking to the Big Issue, Davies described Tip Toe as "radical", "savage" and "hilarious".

"It is the strongest thing I’ve written – I do believe Queer as Folk, Cucumber, It’s a Sin and Tip Toe are the ones that will be on my gravestone," he explained.

The writer added: "If you can bring back Doctor Who, be showrunner twice, and then it doesn’t make your greatest hits – that’s some going.

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

"I love Doctor Who, but I don’t own it. It’s not mine. So in the end, my heart will always be with the things that I own."

Davies brought back Doctor Who in 2005, casting Christopher Eccleston as the Ninth Doctor and Billie Piper as companion Rose Tyler.

He saw it through its early revival years, before stepping down as showrunner with Steven Moffat taking over.

However, in 2023, ahead of the show's 60th anniversary, Davies made a surprise return as showrunner, helming the 60th anniversary specials (starring David Tennant and Catherine Tate) and the following two seasons with Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor.

With Gatwa bowing out as the Fifteenth Doctor in the most recent episode, The Reality War, the future of the show has been left uncertain, with fans waiting to hear if Disney is set to recommission more seasons.

Davies has insisted various times that he doesn't know what's happening with the series just yet, so, when asked by the Big Issue what's going on, this time he just had a one-word answer: "Behave!"

