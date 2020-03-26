Meanwhile, the story also manages to throw in all sorts of deep-cut Doctor Who references to the Day of the Doctor, the classic series and - surprisingly - a Who story that Davies only released earlier the same day.

As it turns out, one small piece survived the Ninth Doctor’s anti-plastic, escaping into an Auton sentry (specifically a very creepy clown), swearing revenge on the Doctor (while referencing future adventures) and reflecting on how its society was destroyed in the Time War, all before finding a new, permanent form for itself.

And that form…well, we won’t spoil the ending – you’d be better off listening to the whole thing – but suffice it to say that Davies hasn’t lost his touch when it comes to a bit of sci-fi satire. But perhaps we should have known that after Years and Years anyway.

More like this

All in all, it’s the perfect coda to the great fan event that was the worldwide Rose rewatch, and just one in a long line of new releases from Doctor Who insiders past and present that have brightened up the past couple of weeks. We can’t wait to see what they come up with next.

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC One for Revolution of the Daleks in late 2020/early 2021