And in good news for those who want to see more of Darvill, the actor is returning to BBC One this weekend, starring in Second World War Sunday night drama World on Fire. He’ll be playing an RAF pilot with a suitably stuck-up accent.

Arthur Darvill in World on Fire

Avengers star Gillan, meanwhile, will return in Jumanji: The Next Level at the end of this year, reprising her role as commando avatar Ruby Roundhouse.

But where exactly was The Doctor himself, Matt Smith, during the Pond reunion? Although there’s every chance the Time Lord was travelling in the Tardis, it’s possible Smith is enjoying time a galaxy far far away: Star Wars fans are convinced the actor will feature in upcoming movie The Rise of Skywalker after a photo of a certain alien emerged.

Is this actually The Doctor? Can we expect a mini Doctor Who/Star Wars crossover? And, more importantly, could Smith get both the Ponds a role in the film? Already got our fingers crossed, we have.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in early 2020