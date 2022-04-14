Doctor Who’s Easter special will touch on regeneration fears

Ella Road, who co-wrote this weekend's episode Legend of the Sea Devils with showrunner Chris Chibnall, told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that they "don't ignore the fact" that Jodie Whittaker will be leaving the show in the following special.

The co-writer of Doctor Who 's upcoming special has revealed that Sunday's episode will hint at the Time Lord's impending regeneration, which is set to take place in the show's centenary special later in the year.

"I think it's hard to avoid that from a kind of psychological perspective," she said. "That’s, again, one of the exciting things about writing this particular episode, and where it is in the timeline of Jodie’s time as the Doctor. Even though it is very much a standalone, there are some relationship ripples, and kind of series-wide themes bubbling underneath.

Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor in Doctor Who: Legend of the Sea Devils BBC

"So we don’t ignore the fact that it is the penultimate episode. It’s only very subtle, what’s in there. But for sure. It’s very sad, I think. Not the episode, but the fact that Jodie’s time is coming to an end."

Road added that Whittaker did "an amazing job" as the Thirteenth Doctor on the long-running sci-fi show.

"She really is fantastic. I did a set visit. I would have spent more time on set if I could, but it was COVID-y times, so it was quite hard. When I met her briefly on set, she seemed so happy."

Doctor Who's Legend of the Sea Devils will see the Doctor, Yaz (Mandeep Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) go up against one of the Time Lord's oldest adversaries, meeting pirate queen Madam Ching (Crystal Yu) along the way.

Additional reporting by Huw Fullerton.

