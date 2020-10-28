Specifically, we count down the top 10 as voted for by the fans in our scariest monster poll, beginning with The Impossible Planet’s Beast through Cybermen, gas mask zombies, hungry shadows and The Silence right through to the Daleks and more – and you can check out the top 10 list below.

Weeping Angels - 35 per cent Daleks - 13 per cent Midnight Creature - 7 per cent Gas Mask zombies - 7 per cent Vashta Nerada - 6 per cent The Flood - 5 per cent The Silence - 5 per cent The Cybermen - 5 per cent Mondasian Cybermen - 5 per cent The Beast - 2 per cent

Are the Daleks still scary all these years later? Why aren’t more people creeped out by the Mondasian Cybermen? And why are so many Doctor Who fans still scared of a monster none of us even saw? Listen on to find out.

Plus, we take a look at the possible future of the Weeping Angels following their last onscreen appearances in 2015/16, and ponder whether the Lonely Assassins could one day return.

Want more Doctor Who chat? Last week’s podcast on The Mechanoids is still available ahead of their appearance in the new Daleks! spin-off, along with a variety of other interviews and Doctor Who features on RadioTimes.com.

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks comes to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide.