Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: Is Torchwood coming back?
New hints in the Doctor Who festive special have us wondering if we could see John Barrowman and Eve Myles gearing up for more action.
When will Torchwood come back? Ever since the Doctor Who spin-off aired its last TV episodes in 2011 many have been asking the question, with plenty of fans desperate to see the alien-hunting adventures of Captain Jack Harkness and Gwen Cooper continue.
Of course, Torchwood lives on in comics and Big Finish audio dramas – but could an on-screen return now be closer than ever? Well, new hints from Doctor Who festive special Revolution of the Daleks have some fans thinking just that, with the sign-off from John Barrowman’s Jack (who guest stars in the episode) potentially hinting at a Torchwood comeback.
“Sorry, lost track of time!” he tells the Doctor in a phone call. “Gwen Cooper sends her love by the way – says she took out a Dalek with a moped and her son’s boxing gloves. Ho-hooo!
“Anyway, I’m gonna stick around on Earth and catch up with her. I’ll call you.”
So could Jack and Gwen’s reunion hint at a return for their Torchwood team? In this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast we weigh up the possibilities of the Doctor Who spin-off being revived so many years later, and discuss whether there’s even a TV home for Torchwood in the 2020s.
Plus, we imagine what kind of story could face a revived Torchwood Three if it were to come back, as well as how the writing could include the fan-favourite (but deceased) characters played by Gareth David-Lloyd, Burn Gorman and Naoko Mori. Assuming, of course, that it isn’t the fate of Yaz (Mandip Gill) to take on the job…
