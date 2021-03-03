Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: The Timeless Children one year on

A year on from the Doctor Who series 12 finale, how does The Timeless Children stack up? Are fans still reeling from the shocking twists about the Doctor’s backstory and other lives, or have they adjusted to the new normal? And are they intrigued to see whether Jodie Whittaker’s next series will investigate this mystery even further?

In this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast we take a step back in time ourselves to see how the controversial episode was received at the time, and share our thoughts and ideas about where the series could take the storyline next.

Plus, we delve into the complicated revelations themselves and what they mean for Doctor Who, from new pre-Hartnell incarnations and the Doctor’s other alien homeworld to whatever our favourite time-traveller got up to during her years in the Division.

And do we smell a spin-off? Certainly, according to showrunner Chris Chibnall this episode wasn’t the last we’ll hear about The Timeless Child.

“It was a very quiet season finale, right?” Chibnall joked to RadioTimes.com last year. “It was always the plan to do it in the second year.

“It was part of what I talked to [the BBC] about, is just opening up the mythology to more stories. What it is, the purpose is to bring narrative opportunity and to be able to go to places that were shut off before now. That’s the big thing really.

“But you’ll have to wait longer to see how it plays out.”

Though if rumours of Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who exit are to be believed, the mysteries might have to be resolved sooner rather than later.

