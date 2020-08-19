“It is an attempt to tell an epic Doctor Who story across every available platform apart from TV,” producer James Goss tells RadioTimes.com.

“Similar things have been done with Star Wars very successfully. And what Doctor Who has done, being Doctor Who, is finding a way of taking it to the next level.

“It's bringing together three incredibly popular Doctors, some fun monsters...it's just basically trying to have an awful lot of fun across a whole lot of platforms across three or four months. And it's honestly very very very exciting.

Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious timeline (BBC)

“When I was first approached to work on it it was just going to be across three different platforms - and it's now a dozen. More if you include storytelling on T-Shirts, which was the point at which you go 'wow, this thing is so immense!'”

“I have had the most fun working on this. It really is just so huge.”

But how will the Paul McGann, Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant adventures tie together? How can action figures tell a story? How do escape rooms and immersive experiences tell the same story as an ongoing comic strip, and where can fans get their hands on all this stuff anyway?

We try to find out in this week's chat, while also looking at complaints over how expensive Time Lord Victorious will be, and pondering whether there’s a way to enjoy the story more affordably.

Want more from Time Lord Victorious? Find out how fans were unknowingly involved in the idea’s creation, the truth of Christopher Eccleston’s involvement as well as a full timeline of the entire project. What we know so far, anyway…

Doctor Who returns to BBC One for Revolution of the Daleks in late 2020/early 2021 – check out what else is on with our TV Guide