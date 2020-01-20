If you enjoyed the episode and want to know more about Tesla, there's heaps more info on the trailblazer and his rival with Thomas Edison right here.

For more on Nikola Tesla's Night of Terror, be sure to read the nine biggest questions we had after watching the episode.

Doctor Who continues on BBC One next Sunday at 7:10pm, with writers Vinay Patel (Demons of the Punjab) and Chris Chibnall teaming up for Fugitive of the Judoon, reviving the rhino-like foes and featuring guest star Neil Stuke (Doctor Foster, Silk).

Trigger-happy space police the Judoon are targeting 21st-century Gloucester. The Doctor, Yaz, Ryan and Graham race back to Earth in order to prevent them doing too much damage to the cathedral city. But who are they looking for, and what did they do to incur the wrath of the Judoon?