Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: Guessing the next Doctor

Who is the next Doctor? It’s the question many fans have been asking ever since rumours began circulating that current Time Lord Jodie Whittaker was thinking of leaving Doctor Who behind.

Advertisement

Currently, with no real information it’s just a low-stakes guessing game – but we’re not convinced anyone’s even getting close to the truth. Would Michaela Coel or Phoebe Waller-Bridge really put their creative projects on the back burner to perform other people’s scripts? And why would Hollywood star Tilda Swinton decide to switch to a BBC TV career anyway?

In this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast, we delve into why so many next Doctor guesses feel so far off the mark, delving into the specific challenges of the part (and where it might fit into an actor’s career path) and looking back at the sort of actors who usually have been cast in the role.

Plus, we try our best to lay out exactly what sort of actor (though not anyone specifically, because we’re not that brave) will actually pick up Jodie Whittaker’s sonic baton, and examine how her casting in 2017 has opened up the field even wider for the people currently touted to play the Doctor.

Vworp your way to a whole galaxy of Doctor Who content Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Thanks, you are now signed up to our Doctor Who newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Doctor Who newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Want more Doctor Who chat? Check out last week’s podcast on Jo Martin’s Fugitive Doctor, or read our full-length examination of next Doctor predictions elsewhere on RadioTimes.com.

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC One later this year. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide.