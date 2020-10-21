Now, they’re back in the mainstream thanks to this new Time Lord Victorious spin-off. But what exactly is the history of the Mechanoids in Who? How will they interact with the Daleks in the new series, and what could this mean for their future?

In this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast (now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon podcasts alongside its regular home on YouTube) we do our best to puzzle it all out, while also addressing the latest reactions to the Daleks! animation style.

All that, plus some random trivia about a recurring Doctor Who cast member? Some general banter about household items that the Mechanoids may or may not resemble? Discussion of the true, final spelling of their name (Mechanoids vs Mechonoids)? Truly, what more could anyone ask for?

