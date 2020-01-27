For more on how Barrowman feels to be back after 10 years and how exactly Doctor Who pulled off his surprise return, you can read our exclusive interview with the man himself right here.

You can also read our thoughts on the episode's big Time Lord twist here, and a bit of speculation on the identity of the "Lone Cyberman" here.

Doctor Who continues on BBC One next Sunday at 7:10pm, with Praxeus from co-writers Pete McTighe (Kerblam!) and Chris Chibnall, and featuring guest stars Matthew McNulty and Warren Brown.

What connects a missing astronaut in the Indian Ocean, birds behaving strangely in Peru and a US naval officer who washes up on a Madagascan beach? Team TARDIS investigate...