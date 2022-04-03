New Doctor Who pictures tease sword fights and Sea Devils

Released alongside a first trailer for Legend of the Sea Devils , the stills offer more hints about what to expect in the swashbuckling special, which director Haolu Wang has teased is Jodie Whittaker's "last chance to have fun" on the sci-fi juggernaut.

Jodie Whittaker will embark on her penultimate TARDIS adventure later this month in Doctor Who Easter special Legend of the Sea Devils – and some new first-look images have been revealed ahead of the episode.

Among the images, we get a glimpse of John Bishop's Dan peeking out from the TARDIS, with the companion appearing to have opted for a panto pirate costume in a misguided attempt to fit in with their 19th century surroundings.

We also see a still of a very concerned-looking Doctor, with Yaz and Dan looking similarly worried in the background as they try to deal with this latest threat.

And the images highlight the dual nature of that threat, with dangers posed by both the fearsome pirate queen Madame Ching (Crystal Yu) and the Sea Devils, whom she unwittingly unleashes.

Whichever way you look at it, it seems set to be another action-packed adventure – with the promise of sci-fi sword fights also sure to get fans excited.

Meanwhile, star Mandip Gill has predicted that her final appearance as Yaz in the BBC centenary special later in the year will leave Doctor Who fans in tears.

“I think just like me, just like my character, there'll be a lot of tears,” she told RadioTimes.com when asked how fans would react to her character’s ending. “But I loved where it ended up.

“I think it was the right thing. It's exciting. There's a lot of emotion. And I think they'll be – not pleasantly surprised, but I think they'll realise that's exactly where it should be going."

Doctor Who: Legend of the Sea Devils comes to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 17th April. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.