Specifically, a short teaser has been released for Doctor Who 's Easter special Legend of the Sea Devils, which will see the titular monsters take centre stage for the first time in the modern era as they face off against the Doctor (alongside some historical pirates).

Jodie Whittaker's stint in the TARDIS is almost at an end, with just two more specials left before she hangs up her sonic screwdriver for good – and now a new trailer for the first of those episodes has been unveiled.

While the trailer doesn't reveal much more than we already knew, it does tease the epic scale of the episode including a hovering galleon, sci-fi sword fights and some sort of deep-sea monster (probably) controlled by the Sea Devils.

The new footage also teases some new tension between the Doctor and Yaz, with Yaz claiming that the Doctor is "like a kid sometimes." Could there be a few awkward moments after Yaz's romantic feelings for the Doctor were (almost) unveiled in the last episode? Only time will tell...

A new poster was also revealed, giving a good look at a few more of the Sea Devils facing the TARDIS team this special. Time to batten down the hatches...

The trailer comes hot on the heels of some first look images of Legend of the Sea Devils that were released last week, which teased both the new-look Sea Devils and the fearsome pirate queen Madame Ching (Crystal Yu) who unwittingly unleashes them (and who we see a bit more of in the new trailer).

Meanwhile, another still showed the Doctor and Yaz, with the former wearing an unfamiliar costume – presumably to blend in for her swashbuckling adventure. As noted in the trailer, Dan does less well on this front, dressing in a panto pirate costume that Yaz recommended he try on.

One way or another, it looks like the swashbuckling was pretty intense, with star Mandip Gill revealing earlier this week that she even injured her hand while fighting off the Sea Devils.

“We have this really amazing stunt and they hurt my finger and I can't stop thinking about it!” she told RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party. “I was like, I actually hurt my finger because of a Sea Devil. Not many people get to say that.

“It didn't go down very well,” she added. “I was like, 'This sword is really heavy. And I've hurt my finger now. Shall we stop?'”

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Doctor Who: Legend of the Sea Devils comes to BBC One this April. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.