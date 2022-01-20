The television producer, who worked alongside Russell T Davies on Doctor Who from 2005 until 2008, as well as It's A Sin, will be reuniting with the showrunner on the sci-fi show's 2023 season.

Phil Collinson is set to return to Doctor Who as a producer for the show's upcoming 14th season.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted a credit for Doctor Who's next run on Collinson's Independent Talent page, with the upcoming season described as "currently in development".

Davies, who was the Doctor Who showrunner from 2005 until 2010, announced back in September that he would be returning to the show to helm its 60th anniversary year and "series beyond".

"I’m beyond excited to be back on my favourite show," he said at the time. "But we’re time-travelling too fast, there’s a whole series of Jodie Whittaker’s brilliant Doctor for me to enjoy, with my friend and hero Chris Chibnall at the helm – I’m still a viewer for now."

Since then, it was confirmed that production company Bad Wolf, which was founded by former executive producers of the show Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner, would be teaming up with Davies to create the upcoming season, taking over creative control from the BBC.

In December, Davies revealed that he'd already written a few of the 2023 episodes, with the first due to air in November 2023, marking the show's 60th anniversary.

As for who'll be given the keys to the TARDIS, there's no word just yet on Jodie Whittaker's replacement (although we can definitely rule out Dame Judi Dench).