It included the Victorian-themed Thin Ice and the suspenseful Oxygen which saw the Doctor lose his sight, with David Suchet and Matt Lucas among the series' many guest stars and Michelle Gomez and John Simm reprising their roles as the Master.

Netflix revealed their acquisition of series ten in a tweet, also announcing the streaming of BBC series Peaky Blinders and the imminent arrival of Brooklyn Nine-Nine – episodes hotly anticipated by the US sitcom's many fans.

Licence fee holders can already stream Doctor Who series ten on BBC iPlayer where all episodes of Doctor Who since its revival in 2005 are currently available for fans to watch.