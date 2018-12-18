Peter Capaldi's final Doctor Who series available on Netflix from New Year's Day
Netflix users can now binge on the end of the Thirteenth Doctor's tenure in the Tardis
Peter Capaldi's final episodes of Doctor Who will land on Netflix on New Year's Day – coinciding with the release of the drama's festive special on BBC1.
Series ten of the BBC sci-fi series followed Capaldi in his last storylines as custodian of the Tardis, alongside companion Bill Potts (played by Pearl Mackie).
It included the Victorian-themed Thin Ice and the suspenseful Oxygen which saw the Doctor lose his sight, with David Suchet and Matt Lucas among the series' many guest stars and Michelle Gomez and John Simm reprising their roles as the Master.
Netflix revealed their acquisition of series ten in a tweet, also announcing the streaming of BBC series Peaky Blinders and the imminent arrival of Brooklyn Nine-Nine – episodes hotly anticipated by the US sitcom's many fans.
Licence fee holders can already stream Doctor Who series ten on BBC iPlayer where all episodes of Doctor Who since its revival in 2005 are currently available for fans to watch.