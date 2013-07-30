Doctor Who: Peter Capaldi favourite to replace Matt Smith
Bookmakers put The Thick Of It actor ahead of Rory Kinnear for the twelfth Doctor role
Another day, another name thrown into the hat of the twelfth Doctor: Today it’s The Thick Of It star Peter Capaldi, who has become the new bookies' favourite at odds of 2/1.
The actor, best known for his role as sweary spin-doctor Malcolm Tucker, has replaced former Time Lord favourite Rory Kinnear after the Skyfall actor revealed he has never even seen an episode of Doctor Who. A sign, perhaps, that Capaldi’s newly-declared top spot should be taken with a pinch of salt. Regardless, William Hill spokesman Joe Crilly has said:
"Peter Capaldi was not even in our list a few days ago but he has been the subject of a lot of betting interest recently and this gamble would suggest that if he does not have the part already, he is almost certainly on the shortlist."
William Hill went on confirm to RadioTimes.com that Capaldi surged to the top after dominating 60% of all betting on Doctor Who, with other candidates making up the remaining 40%.
If 55 year-old Capaldi were to take over from Matt Smith (who was 26 when when he took the role), he would chime with Steven Moffat's recent comments of, "We've never not considered an older Doctor. It is completely on all the lists we make - there are absolutely older Doctors."
It also wouldn’t be the first time the Scottish actor would have appeared in Doctor Who. In 2008, under David Tennant’s Doctor, he played the role of Roman Caecilius in The Fires Of Pompeii. Since then, he has gone on to enjoy success in The Thick Of It, The Hour and, more recently, Brad Pitt’s zombie epic World War Z.
Behind Capaldi in second place is Law and Order’s Ben Daniels at 4/1, with other names on the list being as follows...
2/1 Peter Capaldi
4/1 Ben Daniels
6/1 Rory Kinnear
10/1 Ben Whishaw
10/1 David Harewood
10/1 Idris Elba
12/1 Chiwetel Ejiofor
12/1 David Molony
16/1 Andrew Scott
16/1 Chris Addison
16/1 James Frain
16/1 Russell Tovey
20/1 Alex Jennings
20/1 Benedict Cumberbatch
20/1 John Hurt
20/1 Daniel Radcliffe
25/1 Billie Piper
25/1 Hugh Grant
25/1 Rupert Grint
33/1 Colin Morgan