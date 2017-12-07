Which seems a shame because Capaldi is, RadioTimes.com now learns, a massive fan of cockernee singing duo Chas and Dave (or Chas’n’Dave if you prefer), legendary talents behind such classics as Rabbit, Margate and Snooker Loopy.

Yes indeedy, the Twelfth Time Lord will reveal his penchant for the men behind the unforgettable refrain “You can keep your Costa Brave/I’d rather/ Have a day down Margate with all me family” in a forthcoming Radio 2 special hosted by Jo Whiley and airing on 21st December.

Here are Chas and Dave:

And here is the rock’n’roll Doctor:

A match made in heaven.

Jo Whiley – Access All Areas Doctor Who Special is on Radio 2 on Thursday 21st December at 8pm