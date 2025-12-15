Doctor Who legend Paul McGann has shut down speculation that he’ll make a comeback in the 2026 Christmas special.

The BBC recently confirmed that, while Disney+ has ended its partnership with the sci-fi series, the Doctor will return next Christmas for a festive special written by showrunner Russell T Davies.

In November, Davies revealed that he hasn’t actually started writing the special yet, but images showing McGann’s Eighth Doctor and Billie Piper filming something on a set together – which circulated on social media – prompted fans to wonder whether the special was in fact already being filmed.

Speaking to hosts Richard James and Chris Dale on a recent episode of The Gerry Anderson Podcast, McGann clarified that the images are AI generated.

He said: “Just recently, I mean in the last week or so, there’s me and Billie Piper working together. If only. And so people are like ‘oh come on it has to be true’, and the rumour mill kicks in.”

Host Richard James joked: "It could be true. Have you signed an NDA? You just can’t tell us, and maybe it is true."

McGann then joked: “You’re making this thing worse. You’re part of the problem”.

Paul McGann as the Doctor in Doctor Who's 60th Anniversary Specials. BBC

Davies might not have started penning the special yet, but he already has the plot all worked out.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, he recently teased: "I know exactly what happens in it, don't worry about that."

For now, we've got a new offering in the Whoniverse to keep us busy, with spin-off The War Between the Land and the Sea in full swing on BBC One and iPlayer.

Created by Davies, the series revolves around Barclay (Russell Tovey) as he's selected from obscurity to become humanity's ambassador when an ancient species, the Sea Devils, suddenly appears.

Tovey leads the cast of the show alongside Gugu Mbatha-Raw, while Ruth Madeley, Jemma Redgrave and Alexander Devrient reprise their Doctor Who roles.

