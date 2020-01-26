In the episode, the Judoon leader (seen above) is credited as Pol-Kon-Don, a clear riff on Condon’s name in a touching hat-tip from series showrunner (and episode co-writer) Chris Chibnall, who had known Condon for over 30 years and paid tribute to him in an issue of Doctor Who Magazine last year after his death.

Many friends and former colleagues of Condon have already spoken about the episode’s tribute, noting that it’s the perfect way to respect his memory.

One fan wrote (translated): "The Judoon leader will be called Pol-Con-Don in homage to one of the biggest fans of #DoctorWho, Paul Condon, who passed away last year. He was well known and loved among English-speaking Whovians organised several Doctor Who conventions and was the DJ of [fan convention] Gallifrey One."

Who knew a Judoon could cause such an outpouring of emotion? But then, that’s Doctor Who all over - finding unexpected light in the darkness.

Doctor Who continues on BBC One at 7:10pm this Sunday