Doctor Who Official 50th Celebration releases extra tickets in ballot
Fans have four days to apply for new tickets to the Doctor Who extravaganza at London's Excel Centre, which was previously thought to have been sold out
Organisers of the Doctor Who 50th anniversary Celebration at London’s Excel Centre say they have found a limited number of extra tickets “hiding behind the sofa” and are putting them up for grabs via a ballot process, which opens today.
Fans can apply online via crowdsurge.com/doctor-who-ballot/ or by phoning the call centre on 0844 693 0780. The ballot will draw names at random from all applications submitted by the closing time of 10am on Monday 30 September.
Described by organisers as "a once-in-a-lifetime event", the exhibition promises a range of activities to thrill Doctor Who fans, including panel discussions with key cast members, special effects shows, stunt workshops, quizzes and games.
Tickets are priced at £45 for adults, £20 for children and £104 for a four-person family ticket. All applicants will be told whether they have been successful via email on Tuesday 1 October.
The event runs between 22 and 24 November.