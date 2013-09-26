Organisers of the Doctor Who 50th anniversary Celebration at London’s Excel Centre say they have found a limited number of extra tickets “hiding behind the sofa” and are putting them up for grabs via a ballot process, which opens today.

Fans can apply online via crowdsurge.com/doctor-who-ballot/ or by phoning the call centre on 0844 693 0780. The ballot will draw names at random from all applications submitted by the closing time of 10am on Monday 30 September.