And judging from the Next Time trailer shown at the end of Robot of Sherwood, it looks like it could very well be the next Blink.

Well, to compound that theory further, an array of new promo pictures have been released – including a few that, as well as being potential spoilers, show off Listen's timey-wimey twist.

See the photos below, including these two of the twelfth Doctor in a spaceship that is not the Tardis... (Note: the spoilerific images are at the bottom, right under a big ol' spoiler warning.)

There's this one of Jenna Coleman's Clara in the Tardis…

… and these two of Samuel Anderson's Danny Pink at dinner, probably with Clara… (Warning: the spoiler pictures are next.)

…but these intriguing pictures show a different looking Danny Pink. The second one seems to be set in the same spaceship as we saw the Doctor in earlier. Is he Danny Pink from the future? Or…

… is he not Danny Pink at all? Judging from this picture, his name appears to be Orson Pink. Is he a descedent of Pink, or is this another Impossible Girl scenario?

Find out for yourself when Listen airs on 13th September at 7:30pm on BBC1.