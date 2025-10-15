Ncuti Gatwa has shared his thanks for his Scottish BAFTA nomination for Doctor Who in a heartfelt message following his exit from the show.

Ad

Gatwa was nominated in the Actor in Film/Television category and for the Audience Award for his role as the Fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who season 15.

Sharing the news on his Instagram story, Gatwa said: "I'm very late about this. But thank you @baftascotland, what an incredible honour and incredible company to be in."

Gatwa was nominated alongside two of his fellow Doctor Who stars – David Tennant, who picked up a nod for his role in Rivals, and Peter Capaldi for his role in Black Mirror episode Plaything.

James McAvoy (Speak No Evil), James McArdle (Four Mothers) and Ruaridh Mollica (Sebastian) round out the nominations for Actor in Film/Television.

Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who. BBC

Gatwa's nomination comes a few months after he departed Doctor Who, in a surprise twist that saw him regenerate into Billie Piper.

Afterwards, the actor admitted it was a difficult decision to leave the show, telling The Telegraph: "I was tired and burnt out at the end of [season 2]. It was exhausting. But it was a magical time, magical.

“There was never an opportunity to recoup the energy – it’s just go, go, go. I was doing seven-day weeks for eight months, and I found it hard being away from home and family.

"I’d already been shooting in Cardiff for five years (on and off) prior to that with Sex Education, and we started shooting Doctor Who while I was still doing season 4 of Sex Ed.”

He added of his decision to leave: “I had to wrestle with myself – I fell in love with that show. I’ll miss it, but I was ready to move on.”

Now, fans are awaiting a decision from Disney about whether the show will be recommissioned for further seasons. However, the BBC has made it clear that they will continue Doctor Who "with or without" Disney's involvement.

Next up, it's time for fans to get excited about The War Between the Land and the Sea, the upcoming spin-off starring Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

The 2025 BAFTA Scotland Awards will take place on 16th November and coverage will be available on BAFTA's YouTube channel.

Add Doctor Who to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.