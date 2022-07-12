Yesterday, the US space agency revealed our clearest view of the universe to date, taken with the new James Webb Space Telescope. The image shows the light from galaxies which has taken billions of years to reach us, meaning the picture, while taken in recent days, shows an ancient view of the universe.

In a development so timey-wimey even the Doctor's head would be scrambled, it appears Doctor Who may have predicted the real look of our universe almost 50 years before NASA discovered it.

However, for Doctor Who fans this wasn't the most notable detail about the image – instead, they were focused on how similar the image looks to the psychedelic Sixth Doctor opening title sequence, which ran from 1984 to 1986.

You can see the eerie, remarkable comparison right here:

This initial image was previewed by President Joe Biden, while NASA will be following up on the image with a global presentation, including further images from the new telescope. Who fans will surely be on the lookout for further real life crossovers, with the long-running sci-fi show amongst the new pictures.

The official Doctor Who Twitter page isn't out of the loop either, retweeting NASA's post alongside the title sequence saying: "We've seen this one before..."

This isn't the first time the show has correctly predicted the future (or in this case, the past – as we say, timey-wimey). Fans often point to the Tenth Doctor carrying the Olympic Torch ahead of the 2012 Olympic Games in the episode Fear Her, which then came true in a roundabout way when Matt Smith carried it in the real life.

The show has received renewed interest in recent months, after a slew of big announcements regarding Russell T Davies's plans for the upcoming 60th anniversary.

