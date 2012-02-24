Doctor Who: Matt Smith films series seven at secret location
Arthur Darvill was also involved in yesterday's filming, although there was no sign of Karen Gillan
Filming continued on the new series of Doctor Who yesterday, with Matt Smith and Arthur Darvill spotted at a secret seaside location in South Wales.
Smith, Darvill and guest star Mark Williams were seen leaping energetically over rocks, and standing on the waterlogged sand as they braved a cruel wind.
However, there was no sign of Karen Gillan, aka Amy Pond. Along with Darvill – her on-screen husband, Rory – Gillan will soon be working on her final story, thought to take place during the first half of the series.
As well as the “heartbreaking” exit, fans have also been promised the return of some classic Who adversaries and the arrival of some new ones.
The new series is expected to begin airing at some point in the autumn.
