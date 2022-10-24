Around halfway through the episode, the Master (Sacha Dhawan) produced the Second Doctor's famous recorder and began playing a song that many viewers instantly recognised as the theme song from the hit fantasy drama Outlander .

Last night's Doctor Who special The Power of the Doctor featured a raft of references to previous episodes of the long-running sci-fi show – but some fans have also spotted a connection to another hit series.

The tune – titled The Skye Boat Song – is actually a famous Scottish folk song dating back to the late 19th century, and may be extremely familiar to anyone who was brought up in Scotland.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

But for many viewers, it instantly called to mind Outlander, with some fans taking to Twitter to draw attention to the connection.

"When the Master played the outlander theme on the recorder I was SHOOK" wrote one, while another added, "Did anyone else notice the song the Master played on the recorder after Yaz took the TARDIS and ditched him was the theme song to Outlander?"

"2 fandoms colliding when the Master plays the Outlander theme song on the recorder. Ahhh" tweeted another fan, with a fourth commenting: "The Master Doctor playing the theme from Outlander. Now, that was unexpected."

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser in Outlander.

Some fans went so far as to point out an even deeper connection, too. Outlander's protagonist Jamie is actually named after Jamie McCrimmon, the Second Doctor's companion from the late '60s – and so it seems likely that the choice of song was a deliberate nod to this.

"In last night’s #DoctorWho, the Master plays The Skye Boat Song on the Doctor’s old recorder," one fan wrote. "The Skye Boat Song is the theme tune of #Outlander, which Diana Gabaldon has acknowledged was inspired by DW. Specifically, by Jamie, the Doctor’s Highlander companion."

Read more about Doctor Who:

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. or more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.