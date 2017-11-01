The article ended with the sentence “If you look hard enough there is always something hidden in plain sight”.

The coded message read "Panini and BBC Worldwide are c***s".

As you might expect, when this was brought to Panini's attention they were not particularly thrilled and Pegg was duly exterminated from his job.

It's unclear what his particular grudge was but given the outcome he may wish he could jump in a time machine, go back and rewrite that article.