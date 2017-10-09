The report also promises a revamped Tardis console room and – perhaps most intriguing to fans – a redesign of the blue police box's exterior, which has changed only very slightly down the years, with the re-introduction of the original St John Ambulance crest on the door one of the significant recent updates.

And, as only seems fit, Whittaker's Doctor could also get a new sonic screwdriver, replacing the flashing blue model (and presumably the controversial sonic sunglasses) currently wielded by Peter Capaldi's departing Twelfth Doctor.

Finally, there's a suggestion – not for the first time – that the new Doctor's adventures will involve more of the original show's trips back into the past to explore significant historical ages.

"Expect something fresh and brilliant," a source told the paper, "with more of the stories travelling backwards in time, to interesting historical eras, as well as forwards.”

A return to Doctor Who's past, in more ways than one.

The BBC declined to comment on the story