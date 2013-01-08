Robot dog K-9, the Doctor’s faithful companion for so many years, is back on our screens from tonight, sharing his knowledge of space and time in Stargazing Live.

The BBC2 astronomy series presented by Dara O Briain and Professor Brian Cox (who made an appearance in last year's Doctor Who episode The Power of Three) returns for a third run spanning three evenings this week and aims to encourage viewers to make the most of Britain's night skies. Following the main show, Stargazing Live: Back to Earth will continue the chat and debate, with K-9 on hand to pose a “space brainteaser” to the audience.