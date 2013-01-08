Doctor Who: K-9 comes Back to Earth for Stargazing Live
The Time Lord's faithful companion will share his knowledge of space and time with the audience of the BBC2 astronomy show
Robot dog K-9, the Doctor’s faithful companion for so many years, is back on our screens from tonight, sharing his knowledge of space and time in Stargazing Live.
The BBC2 astronomy series presented by Dara O Briain and Professor Brian Cox (who made an appearance in last year's Doctor Who episode The Power of Three) returns for a third run spanning three evenings this week and aims to encourage viewers to make the most of Britain's night skies. Following the main show, Stargazing Live: Back to Earth will continue the chat and debate, with K-9 on hand to pose a “space brainteaser” to the audience.
Presumably, the specific K-9 model taking part in Stargazing Live is the one given to the late Sarah Jane Smith by the Doctor after the original was destroyed in 2006 episode School Reunion. Either way, Doctor Who and astronomy fans alike will no doubt welcome the return of this particular Dog Star...
Stargazing Live is on BBC2 at 8pm Tuesday 8-Thursday 10 January, followed at 9pm by Stargazing Live: Back to Earth