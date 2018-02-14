Whittaker seemed delighted by the Doctor Who fans who came along to see the new Tardis prop and have a peek at the scenes being filmed.

And while there were PLENTY of adults keen to meet the Doctor, Whittaker also made sure to say hello to younger fans.

Advertisement

In fact, Whittaker has met so many fans that Twitter has been flooded with happy selfies. Her facial muscles must be cramped from all that grinning...