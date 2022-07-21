Jodie Whittaker will be back in the TARDIS for her final adventure in the centenary special later in 2022, and although we're still waiting for information about a title and an exact air date, we've been learning more and more about what the final episode of her tenure might look like.

While there's been an awful lot of excitement about the next iteration of Doctor Who in recent weeks, we still have one more adventure to look forward to with the Thirteenth Doctor at the helm.

Now, producer Nikki Wilson and composer Segun Akinola have both teased the feature-length episode a little more, explaining in the latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine what fans can expect from the special.

"It was really important that we gave Jodie a good send-off," Wilson explained. "She’s been so phenomenal as the Doctor, we just wanted to do her justice with a really thrilling, high-stakes journey for her final episode. And I really feel we’ve delivered that."

Wilson also added that the visual effects for the episode are "huge" – which will certainly be exciting news for Whovians.

Meanwhile, Akinola said that the episode was a great send-off "not just for Jodie, but for the whole era", and described it as "a very fun but emotional episode to work on".

He also revealed that the last piece of music he wrote was a version of the very first piece he wrote: The Doctor’s theme.

"It’s lovely to think that the piece I wrote right at the beginning, before anything was ever happening, is now the basis for the very last thing I’ll write for Doctor Who," he said.

While few specific plot details for the centenary special have yet been released by the BBC, we do know that it will wrap up The Division/Timeless Child storyline that’s run throughout Jodie Whittaker’s time in the series.

And there will be no shortage of baddies for Whittaker to face in the final outing – with Sacha Dhawan set to reprise his role as The Master and the Daleks and Cybermen both confirmed to appear as well.

