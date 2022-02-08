However, behind-the-scenes Whittaker has already technically “left” – she filmed her final scenes in late 2021 – and according to a producer, her own response to that exit has been markedly more positive than you might expect.

Current Time Lord Jodie Whittaker is set to leave Doctor Who behind this autumn, and many fans are already mourning the departure of her Thirteenth Doctor.

“I had a little chat with her recently and she’s great,” Doctor Who executive producer Matt Strevens told Doctor Who Magazine. “She’s spent time with family over Christmas, and has basically just been catching up with people.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"I think she’s also enjoying being the Doctor in a different kind of way now. Because obviously she’s still the Doctor until autumn, and I’ve heard other actors who’ve played the part say there’s a quite nice period, when you've finished filming but you're still wearing the coat.”

More generally, Strevens (who is also leaving the show alongside Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall) paid tribute to Whittaker’s time as Doctor Who lead, noting that many cast and crew had been impressed by her dedication and leadership.

“She’s not only an incredible actor but an incredible human being,” Strevens said.

Matt Strevens, Jodie Whittaker and Chris Chibnall (Getty)

“Doctor Who is so mad, and manic, and full-on, and you’re constantly learning pages of monologue... Jodie did all that with such good humour and grace, but she’s also one of the nicest company leaders I’ve ever known.

“She really makes that floor a joy, and everyone who came onto that set was made to feel warm and welcome. That’s been really special. And Mandip [Gill], too. We had Mandip for the entire journey, and she’s an angel. Such a lovely woman, and great fun.”

Altogether, it sounds like Whittaker has left the behind-the-scenes team on a positive note. Though whether fans will be able to remain as upbeat when the Thirteenth Doctor regenerates is, of course, another story.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One this spring, followed by a centenary special in the autumn. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.