Jodie Whittaker and Chris Chibnall almost left Doctor Who in 2020

However, Chibnall has revealed that he almost bowed out as showrunner two years ago.

Fans will be saying goodbye to Doctor Who 's Chris Chibnall and the Thirteenth Doctor herself Jodie Whittaker after three seasons when the pair's final 2022 special airs later this year.

The Doctor Who writer told the latest edition of Radio Times magazine that he nearly left the show when the pandemic hit in early 2020, saying in an interview: "That we made Doctor Who at all during the past two years is a miracle.

"There was a point around April/May 2020 where it looked like we’d have to call it a day after two series. If we hadn’t already planned to leave after series 3, there’s no way I’d be staying on now after going through that experience."

Chibnall and Whittaker did of course stay with the show during the COVID-19 pandemic, but their plans for a full season were cut down to the six-episode event that was Flux, while a New Year's special had to be scrapped at the last minute.

“We had to ditch our original idea and I had to write a new script in just over a week,” Chibnall said. "You can’t just go, ‘Right, we’ve got the series and then we’ll do the specials.’ You’re constantly on this treadmill."

Former showrunner Russell T Davies is set to take back the Doctor Who reins in 2023, with Chibnall saying that he expects the screenwriter to "ignore" the changes he made to the BBC One series.

