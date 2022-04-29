“That story is setting up the questions about what happened in the gaps," he explained in a recent interview with Doctor Who Magazine.

Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall refuses to shed light on where Jo Martin's Fugitive Doctor fits into the show's timeline – teasing that it's a "deliberate" choice.

"There could be any number of points in the timeline where the Fugitive Doctor could belong, but we deliberately haven’t said, ‘She sits here.’”

Doctor Who: Flux's recent episode Once, Upon Time saw the surprise return of the Fugitive Doctor, after she made a lasting first impression on fans during the previous season.

Chibnall teased that he already has "an opinion" on where Martin's Doctor sits in the overall timeline, teasing that it may tie into The Thirteenth Doctor's storyline.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

“I do have an opinion, but I’m not going to share it with you. As I said before, this is about expanding the mythology without breaking the mythology.

"In the 1970s, when people said there were four Doctors, that bit in The Brain of Morbius basically said, ‘No there aren’t!’ And now, when people say there have been 13, we can do the same thing. It gives you a great journey for this Doctor.”

You can read the full interview in the new edition of Doctor Who Magazine, on sale now.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our Sci-Fi hub.