It only gets stranger when you add in the sort of time-twisting, creature-battling stories that Doctor Who does so well.

Which is why we can’t help but laugh at this new “honest trailer” for Doctor Who’s modern series, which points out all the idiosyncratic quirks of the series – from the technobabble and random Tardis breakdowns to the sultry middle-distance stares from David Tennant – while still respecting the love that fans have for the series.

At ten minutes long, it’s quite a watch, but hey – there’s a lot to get through. And they even manage to squeeze in Jodie Whittaker, though at the moment they don’t have too much to say about her Doctor.

And if watching that isn’t QUITE a nerdy enough experience for you, then you’re in luck. The Screen Junkies team have also made a video poking fun at the classic era of Doctor Who, with its shouty villains, flubbed lines and oddly put-together aliens all getting an affectionate ribbing.

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Sundays