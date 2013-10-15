The Unicorn and the Wasp ★★★★
Donna meets Agatha Christie - but there's a sting in the tale
Story 194
Series 4 – Episode 7
First UK transmission
Saturday 17 May 2008
Cast
The Doctor – David Tennant
Donna Noble – Catherine Tate
Agatha Christie – Fenella Woolgar
Lady Eddison – Felicity Kendal
Reverend Golightly – Tom Goodman-Hill
Colonel Hugh – Christopher Benjamin
Robina Redmond – Felicity Jones
Roger Curbishley – Adam Rayner
Greeves – David Quilter
Davenport – Daniel King
Professor Peach – Ian Barritt
Miss Chandrakala – Leena Dhingra
Mrs Hart – Charlotte Eaton
Crew
Writer – Gareth Roberts
Director – Graeme Harper
Producer – Susie Liggat
Designer – Edward Thomas
Music – Murray Gold
Executive producers – Russell T Davies, Julie Gardner and Phil Collinson
“Flapper or slapper?” Donna dresses to kill for the country house party of Lady Eddison and her jaw drops when she meets a young Agatha Christie. Lots of literary in-jokes and saucy lines get in under the Radar, in a witty Who-dunnit, complete with giant wasp.