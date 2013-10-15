Cast

The Doctor – David Tennant

Donna Noble – Catherine Tate

Agatha Christie – Fenella Woolgar

Lady Eddison – Felicity Kendal

Reverend Golightly – Tom Goodman-Hill

Colonel Hugh – Christopher Benjamin

Robina Redmond – Felicity Jones

Roger Curbishley – Adam Rayner

Greeves – David Quilter

Davenport – Daniel King

Professor Peach – Ian Barritt

Miss Chandrakala – Leena Dhingra

Mrs Hart – Charlotte Eaton

Crew

Writer – Gareth Roberts

Director – Graeme Harper

Producer – Susie Liggat

Designer – Edward Thomas

Music – Murray Gold

Executive producers – Russell T Davies, Julie Gardner and Phil Collinson

“Flapper or slapper?” Donna dresses to kill for the country house party of Lady Eddison and her jaw drops when she meets a young Agatha Christie. Lots of literary in-jokes and saucy lines get in under the Radar, in a witty Who-dunnit, complete with giant wasp.