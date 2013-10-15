First UK transmission

Christmas Day 2006

Catherine Tate is absolutely fabulous, hysterical and surprisingly sympathetic as Donna Noble, a bride/harpy who becomes a better woman after a short spell with the heartbroken Time Lord. The Tardis/taxi chase along a motorway is a stunning technical feat, and Sarah Parish is almost unrecognisable as the fearsome spidery Empress of the Racnoss.

Production

July–August 2006. Main locations: Thames Barrier, A4 Chiswick flyover and IPC Building helipad in London. Atradius Building, Cardiff Bay. Baverstock Hotel, Merthyr Tydfil. St John the Baptist Church, New Country House Hotel and St Mary Street in Cardiff. Usk Valley Business Park, Pontypool. Impounding Station, Newport Docks. Studios: Upper Boat Studios, Treforest, Pontypridd.

More like this

Cast

The Doctor – David Tennant

Donna Noble – Catherine Tate

Empress of the Racnoss – Sarah Parish

Lance Bennett – Don Gilet

Geoff Noble – Howard Attfield

Sylvia Noble – Jacqueline King

Vicar – Trevor Georges

Taxi driver – Glen Wilson

Nerys – Krystal Archer

Rhodri – Rhodri Meiler

Little girl – Zafirah Boateng

Robot Santa – Paul Kasey

Crew

Writer – Russell T Davies

Director – Euros Lyn

Designer – Edward Thomas

Incidental music – Murray Gold

Producer – Phil Collinson

Executive producers – Russell T Davies, Julie Gardner