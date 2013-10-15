The Runaway Bride ★★★
Catherine Tate is absolutely fabulous in this pacy 2006 Christmas special
Story 178
2006 Christmas special
“Santa’s a robot!” – Donna
First UK transmission
Christmas Day 2006
Catherine Tate is absolutely fabulous, hysterical and surprisingly sympathetic as Donna Noble, a bride/harpy who becomes a better woman after a short spell with the heartbroken Time Lord. The Tardis/taxi chase along a motorway is a stunning technical feat, and Sarah Parish is almost unrecognisable as the fearsome spidery Empress of the Racnoss.
Production
July–August 2006. Main locations: Thames Barrier, A4 Chiswick flyover and IPC Building helipad in London. Atradius Building, Cardiff Bay. Baverstock Hotel, Merthyr Tydfil. St John the Baptist Church, New Country House Hotel and St Mary Street in Cardiff. Usk Valley Business Park, Pontypool. Impounding Station, Newport Docks. Studios: Upper Boat Studios, Treforest, Pontypridd.
Cast
The Doctor – David Tennant
Donna Noble – Catherine Tate
Empress of the Racnoss – Sarah Parish
Lance Bennett – Don Gilet
Geoff Noble – Howard Attfield
Sylvia Noble – Jacqueline King
Vicar – Trevor Georges
Taxi driver – Glen Wilson
Nerys – Krystal Archer
Rhodri – Rhodri Meiler
Little girl – Zafirah Boateng
Robot Santa – Paul Kasey
Crew
Writer – Russell T Davies
Director – Euros Lyn
Designer – Edward Thomas
Incidental music – Murray Gold
Producer – Phil Collinson
Executive producers – Russell T Davies, Julie Gardner