The Next Doctor ★★
Woeful 2008 Christmas special with David Morrissey as a new Doctor decoy
Story 199
Christmas special 2008
First UK transmission
Christmas Day 2008
Cast
The Doctor – David Tennant
"The Doctor" – David Morrissey
Miss Hartigan – Dervla Kirwan
Writer Russell T Davies
Director Andy Goddard
It’s Christmas Eve 1851, and David Tennant finds himself in a back alley with his former Blackpool co-star David Morrissey, who boldly claims, “I’m the Doctor. The one, the only and the best.” He’s a tragic, deluded figure, of course, in a twist designed to wrong-foot viewers, soon after Tennant announced his departure (in October 2008). Dervla Kirwan adds some colour as heartless Miss Hartigan in a heavy-weather plot involving Cybermen, shaggy Cybershades and a gigantic Godzilla-like CyberKing.