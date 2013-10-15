Cast

The Doctor – David Tennant

"The Doctor" – David Morrissey

Miss Hartigan – Dervla Kirwan

Writer Russell T Davies

Director Andy Goddard

Advertisement

It’s Christmas Eve 1851, and David Tennant finds himself in a back alley with his former Blackpool co-star David Morrissey, who boldly claims, “I’m the Doctor. The one, the only and the best.” He’s a tragic, deluded figure, of course, in a twist designed to wrong-foot viewers, soon after Tennant announced his departure (in October 2008). Dervla Kirwan adds some colour as heartless Miss Hartigan in a heavy-weather plot involving Cybermen, shaggy Cybershades and a gigantic Godzilla-like CyberKing.